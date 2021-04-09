New humanitarian mission to support countries facing effects of COVID-19 pandemic

The Department for Emergency Situations, through the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, as the national authority for international assistance in civil protection, will provide on Friday a transport with 310,000 FFP 2 protective masks to the Republic of Serbia, in support of the authorities, to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a post on DSU's Facebook page, the European Commission, through the European Emergency Response Coordination Center (ERCC), has ordered the provision of personal protective equipment from the rescEU reserve, set up in Romania, to be distributed to Serbia.

The rescEU reserve of medical countermeasures for the COVID-19 epidemic, established in Romania, was purchased by our country on the basis of a grant worth 10 million euros, signed with the European Commission, through the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations - DG ECHO, states the cited source.The aid is transported by a convoy belonging to the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations of Arad County.Eligible transport costs will be 100% reimbursed by the European Commission, through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.AGERPRES