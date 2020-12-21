 
     
Nicolae Ciuca, regarding MPs that don't wear masks: Checks must be done by competent institutions

Nicolae Ciucă

Interim Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, referring to the fact that Diana Sosoaca, senator elected on the party lists of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), was seen without a mask on Monday, in the plenum, that "any citizen of this country, regardless of the position he/she occupies," must respect health rules set down by specialists, and the competent institutions should make checks.

He was asked if there shouldn't be a more careful check done by the authorities, given that Diana Sosoaca stated she has a medical certificate, but is endangering others, being seen without a mask in the plenum chamber.

"Certainly, there must be checks done by institutions competent in this sense. The said institutions have the ability to start proceedings ex officio," said Ciuca.

