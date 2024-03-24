Nicolae Ciuca to donate to Senate two books from son of poet Grigore Vieru in Chisinau

The leader of the Liberals, Nicolae Ciuca, president of the Senate, while on a visit to Chisinau, received from the son of the poet Grigore Vieru an original manuscript, written in 1971, and a limited edition of poems, which the official says he will donate to the Senate, "to be put in a place of honour in the exhibition".

On the occasion of his visit to the Republic of Moldova, Ciuca paid tribute to Grigore Vieru by laying flowers at the poet's grave, Agerpres informs.

''I began my visit to Chisinau with a tribute to the great poet Grigore Vieru, whose memory will remain forever alive through his work. His creations speak to us today about the most important values we have: love of country and homeland. At his side now stand Doina and Ion Aldea Teodorovici - emblematic voices that have become symbols of the national rebirth of the Republic of Moldova. Let us always remember them as cultural and artistic landmarks of great value!,', wrote Nicolae Ciuca on Facebook.

He thanked the son of the poet Grigore Vieru for the books he received - ''a gift from the heart".

''I thank Grigore Vieru's son for the gift from the heart received today, an original manuscript of the maestro - written in 1971, in the Ukrainian town of Truskavets, - and a limited edition of poems, which I promised to donate to the Senate, to be placed in a place of honour in the exhibition,'' Ciuca added.

PNL leader Nicolae Ciuca, the party's first vice-president, Rares Bogdan, and former prime minister Theodor Stolojan are visiting the Republic of Moldova on Saturday.