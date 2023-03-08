Nicolae Istudor (ASE) on higher education bill: It solves many of the problems

Rector of the Bucharest School of Economics (ASE) Nicolae Istudor said on Wednesday that a bill on higher education currently under consideration is "much better" than the Education Law of 2011, as it solves many of the problems that universities have faced in recent years.

"It is much better than the 2011 law because it solves many of the problems we have faced in recent years," Istudor told AGERPRES.

He said that the bill is also the result of a "thorough consultation, respecting the principle of transparency" by the management teams from the Ministry of Education.

"We can still discuss certain points of the law. We at ASE, have already forwarded them to the ministry. They are not so important that we say that the law should be stopped and should not be put up to a vote. We mean here mainly the involvement of NGOs in training, we don't see it as necessary. (...) They should be subject to an evaluation in terms of quality because we are assessed once every five years at least institutionally (...) Doctoral schools would seem correct to me, for a doctoral school to have a bachelor's and master's programme behind it. The extension of the activity of teaching staff over 65 years should follow a methodology based on criteria and so forth. They are not so important that we can say that the law is not good. It is very good from my point of view," said the ASE official.

As regards the rectors' tenures, Istudor is of the opinion that two tenures of five years each is a "better" period for the implementation of projects by the rectors.