Niculescu - Dolehide pairing cruise into Rothesay Nottingham Open semis

The Romanian-American pairing of Monica Niculescu and Caroline Dolehide advanced on Friday to the doubles semifinals of the Rothesay Nottingham Open, a WTA grass event featuring a prize pool of 239,477 dollars, defeating the team Ingrid Neel (US) - Astra Sharma (Australia) 6-1, 2-6, 10-5.

4th seeded Niculescu and Dolehide secured the victory in 66 minutes, bagging a 3,950 US dollar cheque and 110 WTA doubles points.

Niculescu and Dolehide are now set to play the pair Vivian Heisen (Germany) / Samantha Murray Sharan (Great Britain), who won 3-6, 7-6 (6), 12-10 against No. 2 seeds Asia Muhammad (US) / Eni Shibahara (Japan). AGERPRES