Niculescu-Gasparyan duo advanced to Bronx Open women's doubles quarterfinals

Romanian-Russian tennis duo Monica Niculescu/Margarita Gasparyan qualified on Monday for the women's doubles quarterfinals of the Bronx Open (WTA) tournament in New York, with prizes worth 250,000 US dollars, after defeating the pair made up of Taiwanese Su-Wei Hsieh /Yu-Chieh Hsieh, with a score of 6-1, 7-5.

The pair managed to win in only 64 minutes.On Monday also, Raluca Olaru and Chinese Zhaoxuan Yang won the first round against the pair made up of Desirae Krawczyk (US)/Alicja Rosolska (Poland), with a score of 6-1, 6-3.Niculescu and her partner secured a cheque worth 1,820 US dollars and 60 WTA doubles points. In the quarterfinals, they will face off main seeds Samantha Stosur (Australia)/Shuai Zhang (China).