Nine foreigners expelled from Romanian territory escorted by gendarmers

The immigration policemen from Arad, with the support of the gendarmes, on Tuesday expelled nine foreign citizens from Romanian territory, as they were escorted to the border by the gendarmes. The nine foreigners are banned from entering our country for a period of 5 years, agerpres reports.

According to the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI), the mission was provided by the police officers from the Accommodation Centre for Foreigners Taken into Public Custody Arad.

Thus, nine men from Morocco, Bangladesh, India, Algeria, Tunisia and Syria, in public custody, were escorted to the border."Foreign citizens entered our country illegally, in April-October this year, one of them requesting a form of international protection, his application being rejected in the asylum procedure. The other eight migrants were held in custody at the General Inspectorate for Immigration from the moment when they were caught illegally crossing the Romanian state border," reads the IGI press release.During the period of maintaining public custody, the immigration police took the necessary steps to remove the migrants from the country on the basis of the Readmission Agreement concluded between the European Community and the Republic of Serbia.The foreigners were transferred to the Serbian authorities, with a ban to entry Romania valid for a period of 5 years, in accordance with the provisions of GEO no. 194/2002 on the regime of foreigners in Romania, republished.