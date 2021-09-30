No confidence motion initiated by PSD, read in Parliament's plenary session

The no confidence motion initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) was read on Thursday in the joint plenary session of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies.

The motion, titled "Stop poverty, price increases and criminals. Down with the Citu Government!", is signed by 157 PSD MPs.

The meeting was chaired by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, who announced that 209 parliamentarians had registered their attendance, Agerpres informs.

Most of the Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) parliamentarians were absent from the hall, connecting on tablets at the joint sitting, as announced by the deputy leader Ionut Mosteanu, who was present.

On behalf of the PNL, only the leader of the parliamentary group in the Chamber of Deputies, Gabriel Andronache, was present.

Prime Minister Florin Citu did not participate in the meeting of Parliament's joint plenary.

The motion was read by PSD deputy leader Alfred Simonis.