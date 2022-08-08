No hypothesis in PNL other than implementation of government rotation next year (liberals' spokesman)

There is no other hypothesis within the party than the implementation of the government rotation next year, according to the protocol of the governing coalition, on Monday said the National Liberal Party (PNL)'s spokesman Ionut Stroe.

"The idea of government rotation is included in a commitment made by the PNL to the formation of the governing coalition. PNL respects its commitments, and the protocol on which the current coalition is based is no exception. There is no hypothesis in the party today other than the implementation of the rotation next year, according to protocol," Stroe wrote on Facebook.

He stressed that any topic of such importance is discussed in the coalition, before any kind of public statements.

"It is a difficult period for the country, in which the government must be treated with responsibility and seriousness," the liberal added.

The chairman of the co-ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu had said on 7 April, 2021 that from May 2023 the position of prime minister will fall to the social democrats, but it has not yet been decided within the party who will occupy this position.