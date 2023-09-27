 
     
Not enough reaction to systematically broken laws and institutions that do not work (Bucharest mayor)

Facebook/ Nicusor Dan
Nicusor Dan

The Bucharest general mayor, Nicusor Dan, says that there is not a "sufficient amount of reaction" to what is happening in Romania, regarding the laws "systematically" violated and the institutions that do not work.

The clarifications were made in the context in which the mayor participated on Tuesday evening in the Civil Society Gala, which awarded its winners during a festivity held at the Romanian Athenaeum, agerpres reports.

"I congratulate the winners and thank all the representatives of civil society who got involved, reacted and react promptly to the authorities' slippages. However, I cannot help but notice that there is not a sufficient amount of reaction to what is happening in Romania, in terms of laws that are systematically broken and institutions that have not been functioning for years. I think we need to do more in this regard," the general mayor wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

