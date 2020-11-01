 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

NOVEMBER 1 IN HISTORY

Untitled istorie

The National Radio Day

1770 - Birth of Constantin Diaconovici-Loga, an enlightenment pedagogue from the region of Banat chiefly known for 'The Romanian Grammar for Guiding the Youths' (d. November 12, 1850)
1823 - Birth of Conservative politician Lascar Catargiu (d. March 30, 1899)
1835 - The first Romanian theatre magazine, 'Gazeta Teatrului National' (National Theatre Gazette), headed by Ion Heliade-Radulescu, is issued in Bucharest
1836 - Birth of folklore expert and literary historian Ion G. Sbiera, a founding member of the Romanian Academic Society (d. October 22, 1916)
1838 - Secret meeting of the liberal boyars and bourgeoisie; they draw up a manifesto called Act of Unification and Independence' that declares illegal the Organic Rules as well as Alexandru Ghica's being named prince (prince of Wallachia from 1834-1842)
1850 - The magazine 'Romania viitoare' (Future Romania) is issued in Paris (however dated September 20, 1850), published by the Romanian revolutionaries exiled in France
1864 - The Music and Declamation Conservatory of Bucharest is re-established and headed by Alexandru Flechtenmacher
1903 - Birth of doctor Aurel Moga, a member of the Romanian Academy (d. August 19, 1977)
1918 - Death of aviator Ionel Nicolae Romanescu (b. April 14/27, 1895)
1924 - Birth of doctor-pharmacist and inventor Ovidiu Bojor, member of the Academy of Medical Sciences
1928 - The opening of the National Radio Station of Romania - the first radio broadcasts
1929 - Birth of poet and essayist Vasile Nicolescu (d. May 31, 1990)
1946 - Birth of author Eugen Uricaru
1948 - The School of Tank Officers is set up in Sibiu. On November 1, 1949 the School moves to Pitesti, where it undergoes a range of changes, being now known as Mihai Viteazul School of Application for Combat Units
1955 - Birth of pop music singer Gabriel Cotabita
1960 - Death of architect, essayist, aesthetician and memories writer George Matei Cantacuzino (b. May 23, 1899)
1970 - Death of literary historian and folklore expert Dimitrie Marmeliuc (b. October 20, 1886)
1983 - Romania wins Super Cup of Men's Handball World and Olympic Champions (Dortmund, the Federal Republic of Germany)
1987 - Death of art critic and historian Vasile Dragut (b. January 9, 1928)
1989 - Death of pop singer Mihaela Runceanu (b. May 4, 1955)
2005 - The consecration of the Saint Virgin Mary, the Queen, Catholic Episcopal Cathedral of Iasi and the consecration of the Holy Aisle.AGERPRES
2017 - President Klaus Iohannis has a meeting at the Cotroceni Palace with the Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie Michaëlle Jean.AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.