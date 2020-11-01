NOVEMBER 1 IN HISTORY

The National Radio Day1770 - Birth of Constantin Diaconovici-Loga, an enlightenment pedagogue from the region of Banat chiefly known for 'The Romanian Grammar for Guiding the Youths' (d. November 12, 1850) 1823 - Birth of Conservative politician Lascar Catargiu (d. March 30, 1899)
1835 - The first Romanian theatre magazine, 'Gazeta Teatrului National' (National Theatre Gazette), headed by Ion Heliade-Radulescu, is issued in Bucharest
1836 - Birth of folklore expert and literary historian Ion G. Sbiera, a founding member of the Romanian Academic Society (d. October 22, 1916)
1838 - Secret meeting of the liberal boyars and bourgeoisie; they draw up a manifesto called Act of Unification and Independence' that declares illegal the Organic Rules as well as Alexandru Ghica's being named prince (prince of Wallachia from 1834-1842)
1850 - The magazine 'Romania viitoare' (Future Romania) is issued in Paris (however dated September 20, 1850), published by the Romanian revolutionaries exiled in France
1864 - The Music and Declamation Conservatory of Bucharest is re-established and headed by Alexandru Flechtenmacher
1903 - Birth of doctor Aurel Moga, a member of the Romanian Academy (d. August 19, 1977)
1918 - Death of aviator Ionel Nicolae Romanescu (b. April 14/27, 1895)
1924 - Birth of doctor-pharmacist and inventor Ovidiu Bojor, member of the Academy of Medical Sciences
1928 - The opening of the National Radio Station of Romania - the first radio broadcasts
1929 - Birth of poet and essayist Vasile Nicolescu (d. May 31, 1990)
1946 - Birth of author Eugen Uricaru
1948 - The School of Tank Officers is set up in Sibiu. On November 1, 1949 the School moves to Pitesti, where it undergoes a range of changes, being now known as Mihai Viteazul School of Application for Combat Units
1955 - Birth of pop music singer Gabriel Cotabita
1960 - Death of architect, essayist, aesthetician and memories writer George Matei Cantacuzino (b. May 23, 1899)
1970 - Death of literary historian and folklore expert Dimitrie Marmeliuc (b. October 20, 1886)
1983 - Romania wins Super Cup of Men's Handball World and Olympic Champions (Dortmund, the Federal Republic of Germany)
1987 - Death of art critic and historian Vasile Dragut (b. January 9, 1928)
1989 - Death of pop singer Mihaela Runceanu (b. May 4, 1955)
2005 - The consecration of the Saint Virgin Mary, the Queen, Catholic Episcopal Cathedral of Iasi and the consecration of the Holy Aisle.AGERPRES
2017 - President Klaus Iohannis has a meeting at the Cotroceni Palace with the Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie Michaëlle Jean.AGERPRES