Nuclearelectrica 2017 net profit up almost threefold from previous year

National Company Nuclearelectrica closed 2017 with a net profit of 303.05 ml lei, almost three times higher than the 111.367 ml lei posted in 2016, shows financial data released by the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization last year stood at 858.64 ml lei, up 37.9 percent from 2016.

Operating revenues amounted to 1.933 bln lei (plus 15 percent), and operating expenses were 1.074 bln lei (plus 1.6 pct). Last year's revenues from the sale of electricity totaled 1.884 bln lei (1.62 bln in 2016), of which 96.738 ml lei from the sale of energy on the regulated market; 1.786 bln lei from energy sales on the free market; 2.155 ml lei from the sale of heating energy; and 17,407 lei from the sale of green certificates. Nuclearelectrica sold 609,458 MWh on the regulated market and 10.107 ml MWh on the free market.

Agerpres.