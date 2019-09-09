Number of housing units completed in Q2 2019 up 12 pct over Q2 2018

A number of 14,490 housing units were completed in Q2 2019, 1,748 more (+12.06) than in Q2 of last year, when the number of housing units completed was of 12,742, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Of the total of 14,490 units, 9,067 of the units completed in Q2 2019 were in the urban environment, an increase of 2,089 over the same period of last year, while the rural environment saw the completion of 5,423 units, 341 less than in the similar period of last year.Thus, 62.6 pct of the housing units completed in Q2 2019 are in the urban environment, while 37.4 pct are in the rural environment.A number of 13,929 housing units completed in Q2 2019 were built using private funds, an increase of 1.367 over those completed in Q2 2018, while 561 of the housing units completed in Q2 of the current year were built using public funds, an increase of 381 over the similar period of last year, INS mentions.