Number of tourists choosing local day trips rises 60 pct in past two years (touroperator)

The number of tourists who chose local day trips has increased by over 60 percent in the past two years, shows information published by the representatives of an agency in the industry.

"Romanians developed a taste for one-day trips in the first 'free' months of 2020 and the trend picked up steam in 2021. In 2022, following the substantial increase in demand, the travel agencies that had this product on offer had to introduce new routes, original programs that combine visits to ancient fortresses with stops at monasteries and the exploration of new places, with local traditions and crafts, wine tastings and fishermen or traditional Romanian breakfasts; all these tours and trails are very popular with Romanians, this time as new products tagged as a 'One-day Experience'. In the last two years marked by the pandemic, the number of tourists who chose local day trips increased by over 60 percent. For instance, the local outings into the eastern region of Dobrogea organized by Mistral Tours in these years highlighted Dobrogea's wineries, ancient fortresses, the traditional Dobrogean farms and households, the local cuisine that is very much based on fish and fish products, but also the Dobrogean or Macedonian pie or the Tatar meat-filled 'kobete'; they rely on local traditions and customs, including those of the Lipovans or Turks, and on participation in local festivals and events, wherever the authorities and organizers have also included opening to tourists in their plans," said Corina Martin of Mistral Tours & Events Constanta in a press statement, told Agerpres.

The list of tourist attractions also includes visits to the monasteries of Dobrogea or to local households and businesses in order to cultivate the traditional local spirit and Dobrogean communities.

According to the cited source, the "Danube Delta Day Cruise" tops the Romanians' preferences, having been a best-seller for over 20 years now.

Corina Marin also says that new circuits have been developed since 2021, which highlight the Macin Mountains, the Dobrogea Gorges, the Histria and Gabai wineries, the citadels of Argamum, Enisala and Histria, experiences at the traditional farm "Dobrogea Souvenir" in Visina, the guesthouses and fish processing utilities in Enisala, Lunca, Jurilovca, Corbu or Olimp, the Rose Farm, the Jurilovca Fish Borscht Festival or the perch fishing contest at Mila 23.