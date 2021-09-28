Official Attila: This week we are increasing number of ICU beds in Bucharest

The number of ICU beds especially meant for the patients infected with the novel coronavirus will increase this week in Bucharest, according to the interim minister of health, Cseke Attila, who specified that the Malaxa and Sfantul Ioan hospitals will become "exclusively COVID" units.

"Yesterday we made operational the mobile ICU unit at the "Marius Nasta" Hospital - eight beds. We are now about to make operational 50 oxygen beds at the Colentina Hospital, 26 beds at the Cantacuzino Hospital and 18 beds at the Coltea Hospital, which will happen tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, and this will relieve that part of the system where oxygen beds are needed. Moreover, we discussed yesterday to turn two hospitals into fully COVID hospitals this week - and I am talking about the Malaxa Hospital, which has 100 beds, out of which 9 ICU and 40 oxygen beds, and the Sfantul Ioan Hospital, respectively, with 200 beds, out of which 15 ICU. In this hospital, we will for sure make operational a mobile ICU unit with 8-10 beds. This week, in Bucharest, we will increase the number of ICU beds in these two hospitals, by 34 beds especially meant for ICU and more oxygen beds," said minister Cseke Attila