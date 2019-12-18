Official Danca: Those who accumulate the pension with the salary must choose

Head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery Ionel Danca has stated on Wednesday that the employees of the public system who accumulate the pension with the salary must opt for one of these incomes, and there are approximately 15,000 persons in this situation.

"It's not about an interdiction. The ones who are employed in a public institution, whether we are talking about Healthcare or Education, must opt for a pension or for continuing and carrying out activities and for the salary remuneration of the respective activity, obviously, with the recalculation of contributions to the public pensions system to be found the moment when the activity ceases in the area in which the person is employed. (...) The right to work in any area of activity is not forbidden to anyone. It is a matter of choice. At this time, we have no data indicating that there would be a risk of blocking some activities, in Healthcare and Education, following the adoption of this measure. The data which the explanatory statement is based on indicates a number of up to 15,000 persons [in this situation], a part of them are in the Healthcare area, a part of them in Education area," Danca told a news conference at the Victoria Palace.He added that the deadline to which they can choose between pension and wage is 15 business days from the date when the law enters into force.