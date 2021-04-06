Official Gheorghita: 28pct of persons who had appointments to take AstraZeneca vaccine canceled

The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Tuesday that approximately 28pct of people who confirmed their AstraZeneca serum vaccination appointments did not show up and canceled their appointments.

"Especially since March, when these signals of thromboembolic events started, until now there have been over 207,000 cancellations on the platform, while among the people who confirmed their appointment, we have about 99,000 who did not show up in the end, canceled their appointments, which represents 28pct of those who had confirmed the appointment. Yes, it is a high percentage. We have almost 1/3 of the people who did not show up to take their AstraZeneca vaccine. (...) We understand the natural and legitimate hesitation of the people at this time. More information is needed," said the military doctor, agerpres.ro confirms.