Official Gheorghita says vaccination rate is 23pct in Bucharest

Head of the National Committee for Vaccination Activities against SARS-CoV-2, Valeriu Gheorghita, on Tuesday stated that 23 per cent of the Bucharesters got vaccinated against COVID-19 until now.

"I can tell you that 23 per cent of the Bucharesters got vaccinated, according to the data we've checked today," said Valeriu Gheorghita.

Asked what was the percentage of the population he estimated that would want to get vaccinated, Valeriu Gheorghita said the current studies and data show that some 50 per cent of the population is determined to take the vaccine, agerpres.ro confirms.

In respect to the vaccination at companies' headquarters, the doctor said some of these campaigns could start next week.