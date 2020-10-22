Official statistics: Romania's tourist accommodation capacity 0.4 pct higher as of end-July

Romania's capacity of tourist accommodation was 0.4 percent higher as of July 31, 2020 compared to the similar period of the previous year in terms of bed places and 2.5 percent up in terms of tourist accommodation establishments overall, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.

Most hotels have a three-star rating (53.8 percent of the total), four-star hotels account for 23.7 percent and two-star hotels for 18.4 percent of the total. There were 34 five-star hotels (by 4 less than on July 31, 2019). Three-star hotels account for 45.6 percent of the total hotel capacity, four-star hotels for 28.4 percent, two-star hotels for 20.5 percent, five-star hotels for 4 percent, and hotels not included in the star-rating system represent 0.1 percent of the total capacity.

As of July 31, 2020 Romania had 104 tourist accommodation establishments not included in the star-rating system (compared to 107 as of the same date last year), most of them being student and preschool camps (43.3 percent of the total). Of the the 1,599 hotels in operation as of July 31 2020, just two hotels with an overall capacity of 158 guests were not star-rated.

27.5 percent of Romania's tourist accommodation establishments were located in mountain resorts, 18.4 percent in Bucharest and county seats (Tulcea city excluded), 8.9 percent were in seaside resorts (Constanta city excluded), 7.2 percent were in spas, 3.2 percent in the Danube Delta (Tulcea city included) and 34.8 percent were in other localities and tourist routes.

In the county ranking by the total number of tourist accommodation establishments, Brasov holds the top position with 902 such facilities, followed by Constanta (850), Suceava (496), Harghita (408), Mures (363), Cluj (344) and Sibiu (318).

Constanta County accounted for the largest share of rooms in tourist accommodation facilities (24.6 percent, holiday huts excluded).

By tourist areas, 90,100 bed places were in Bucharest and county seats, Tulcea excluded; 85,200 were in seaside resorts, Constanta excluded; 74,700 were in other localities and tourist routes; 63,900 were in mountain resorts; 36,600 were in spa resorts; and 7,600 in the Danube Delta area, the city of Tulcea included.