Official Vasilcoiu on adequate minimum salary: We've created a working group at Labour Ministry to transpose directive

The Ministry of Labour has created a working group to transpose the European Directive regarding the adequate minimum salary into the national legislation, Cristian Vasilcoiu, Secretary of State with the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity (MMSS) informs on Thursday.

"We've set up a working group at the level of the Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity to transpose the European Directive [regarding the adequate minimum salary - editor's note] into the national legislation. The working group includes representatives of several institutions that operate in the relevant field, like institutions under the subordination of the Ministry of Labour, such as the Labour Inspection, or institutions outside the Ministry, such as the National Institute of Statistics," mentioned Cristian Vasilcoiu, when presenting the report "Correlation of the minimum salary with what is necessary for a minimum decent living: public policy study."

He underscored that the minimum salary should represent 50pct of the average salary because, in Romania, "nobody calculates the median salary officially."

"We are going with the option that the minimum salary should represent 50pct of the average salary because, in Romania, no one calculates the median salary officially. And, then, the option of 60pct of the median salary would require other changes and other calculations to be done by the INS, but the Directive gives us the possibility to choose between the two options - and, implicitly, in this situation, we choose the option that the minimum salary be 50pct of the average salary," explained Cristian Vasilcoiu. AGERPRES