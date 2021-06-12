 
     
OFICIAL - UEFA anunță primele detalii despre starea lui Christian Eriksen: a fost stabilizat

eriksen

Oficialii UEFA au o întâlnire de urgență, după ce jucătorul danez Christian Eriksen a căzut secerat la pământ, în timpul meciului dintre Danemarca și Finlanda.

Conform anunțului UEFA, Christian Eriksen a fost transportat la spital și este stabilizat.

 

