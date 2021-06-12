OFICIAL - UEFA anunță primele detalii despre starea lui Christian Eriksen: a fost stabilizat

Oficialii UEFA au o întâlnire de urgență, după ce jucătorul danez Christian Eriksen a căzut secerat la pământ, în timpul meciului dintre Danemarca și Finlanda.

Conform anunțului UEFA, Christian Eriksen a fost transportat la spital și este stabilizat.

Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.



The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.