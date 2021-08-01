 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Table tennis: Romania (3-0 against Egypt) qualifies for quarterfinals of women's team event

editiadedimineata.ro
tenis de masa

Romania's team, with members Elizabeta Samara, Bernadette Szocs and Daniela Dodean, has qualified for the quarterfinals of the women's Olympic table tennis team tournament at the 2020 Olympic Games, after defeating Egypt 3-0 on Sunday at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

Romania scored a clear victory and will play on August 2 in the quarterfinals against Hong Kong, which eliminated Brazil in the eighth round.

In the first match, the doubles event, Daniela Dodean and Elizabeta Samara defeated Yusra Helmy and Farah Abdelaziz 3-0 (11-8, 13-11, 11-6), Agerpres informs.

In the first singles match, Bernadette Szocs won 3-2 against Dina Meshref (10-12, 9-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-7).

The victory point was brought by Elizabeta Samara, who defeated Farah Abdelaziz 3-1 (11-4, 9-11, 11-9, 11-8).

Romania's women's table tennis team participates for the third time in the Olympics, having ranked 7th in Beijing 2008 and 9th in Rio 2016.

Romania participated for the first time in the Olympic table tennis competition in Barcelona in 1992, and since then our athletes have participated in every edition of the Olympics. In London, Adrian Crisan played in the quarterfinals, obtaining the best Romanian Olympic result in this sport so far.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.