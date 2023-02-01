Oil pollution on Arges river

Experts with the Arges-Vedea Apele Romane (Romanian Waters Administration) are at the Lunca Argesului - Podul Viilor park area, where they are taking new water samples in order to identify the source of pollution on the Arges river, according to a post on the Facebook page of the National Administration "Apele Romane" (ANAR), told Agerpres.

"In the morning, our colleagues from Arges-Vedea Romanian Waters returned to the place identified for taking new water samples and starting the sanitization actions of the area. Representatives of the Water Basin Inspection are also at the scene," the Facebook post informed on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, the teams of the Arges-Vedea Water Basin Administration intervened in order to identify the source of pollution on the Arges river, in the respective area.

"Following the inspection of the water course and the riparian areas, it was established that the possible cause of pollution is the spilling of a quantity of oils or petroleum products into a tributary of the river. Water samples were taken from several areas and the laboratory analysis will be carried out in order to identify the polluting substances. The teams of the Arges-Vedea Water Basin Administration will intervene as soon as possible to clean the area," the ANAR representatives said Tuesday evening on the institution's Facebook page.

The Arges Inspectorate for Emergency Situation (ISU) teams, representatives of the Arges Environmental Guard, policemen from Precinct 1 Pitesti Police, the operative group and the policemen within the Weapons, Explosives and Dangerous Substances Service were also present at the scene, in order to conduct the investigation and establish all the circumstances in which the event produced.