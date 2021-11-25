Oldest newspaper in country, Telegraful Roman, to have online platform

The oldest newspaper in the country, Telegraful Roman (the Romanian Telegraph), 168 years old, will have an online platform next year, but until then, part of its archive can be read on the "ASTRA" County Library website.

"We thought about a one-year deadline, maybe sooner, so that we can all rejoice on a telegrafulroman.ro platform, which is already purchased by the Metropolitan Church of Ardeal," announced cleric Emanuel Tavala, editorial secretary at Telegraful Roman.

Both the Metropolitan of Transylvania, His Eminence Dr Laurentiu Streza, and the President of the Sibiu County Council, Daniela Cimpean, highlighted the importance of saving this publication through digitization.

"Under the partnership between the Sibiu public library and the the Metropolitan Church of Ardeal, copies from 1853-1873 were identified and selected, in good condition. They were photocopied and digitized with the support of the ASTRA Sibiu Library team. The intended target has been exceeded, and the scanning of the copies from Telegraful Roman has continued, and the ASTRA Sibiu County Library is currently offering users free access to 3,434 issues (totaling 13,736 pages), from the years 1853-1880 and 1914-1919, kept in the Digital Repository," inform the Sibiu ASTRA Library employees.

Telegraful Roman publication was first released on January 3, 1853 in central Sibiu, being the official newspaper of the Metropolitan Church of Ardeal.