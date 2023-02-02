OMV Petrom ends 2022 with 10.3 B RON in profit

In 2022, the OMV Petrom Group recorded a net profit of 10.3 billion lei, 260% higher compared to the previous year, according to the unaudited financial results submitted to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Thursday, told Agerpres.

"The year 2022 was an unprecedented year for the energy industry, with energy supply difficulties, record international prices and fiscal volatility. Our results reflect this market environment and operational performance: diversification of energy sources, continuity of supply, record production of electricity. The revenues of OMV Petrom are a solid basis for the contribution to the Romanian economy and the Romanian energy sector. The net profit was 10 billion RON, while the contribution to the state budget, through taxes and dividends, reached a record level of 20 billion RON. The increase in taxes was mainly determined by industry-specific taxes and contributions, totaling over 7 billion RON. We will continue to pursue the objectives of the 2030 Strategy, which aims to support the energy transition in Romania, offering the market solutions of new and clean energy," said Christina Verchere, CEO of OMV Petrom.

She underscored that for 2023 the investments almost double, to 6 billion RON, equivalent to approximately 60% of the net profit in 2022, and Neptun Deep is at the core of the company's strategy "and we will focus on bringing the project closer to the final decision of investment, planned for the middle of 2023."