OMV Petrom: Fresh amendments to solidarity tax law violate Constitution principles

The amendments voted on Wednesday in the Chamber of Deputies, the decision-making body on this matter, regarding the transposition into national legislation of the EU regulation on the solidarity contribution violate the principles of the Romanian Constitution, the representatives of OMV Petrom told AGERPRES.

"The bill is not final until it is published in the Official Journal. However, we see that the amendments introduced, such as the retroactive applicability, are in breach of the principles of the Romanian Constitution. This is very worrying. Our future investment plans depend, among others, on a predictable fiscal and regulatory regime," the cited source said.

The oil company's representatives reiterated that in 2022 OMV Petrom has already paid 20 billion RON to the state budget, up 60 percent compared to the previous year. Of this amount, 2 billion RON were in taxes newly introduced last year.

The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Wednesday the bill setting in place the solidarity contribution for companies that operate in the extraction of crude, natural gas, black coal, the manufacturing of coke and oil refining products, introducing provisions regarding the determination of these activities' share in the turnover, based on several elements.

The legislative initiative was adopted with amendments proposed by the Social Democrats', Liberals' and Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania's parliamentary groups.