One dead, over 20 injured from rd 70 people, rescued from the mountain in the last 24 hours

Almost 70 people were rescued from the mountain in the last 24 hours, 26 of them were transported to the hospital, and one person died, informs Salvamont Romania on Friday on its Facebook page.

"The number of mountain accidents is worryingly increasing from day to day, which makes us urge you to show caution and responsibility when carrying out mountain activities. In the last 24 hours, the Salvamont National Dispatch received 71 calls requesting the emergency intervention of rescuers,', Salvamont announces.

Most of the requests were for southwestern Salvamont Voineasa and Lupeni - 10 calls each, for northwestern Salvamont Maramures - 8, and for mountain rescuers from southern Prahova - 7.

There were also calls for emergency intervention for mountain rescuers from Bihor, Gorj, Brasov, Busteni, Alba, Predeal, Cluj, Harghita, Neamt, Dambovita, Sibiu, Buzau.Salvamont saved 69 people. Of these, 26 were handed over to the Ambulance Service or Mobile Emergency, Resuscitation and Extrication Service - SMURD and one to the SMURD helicopter to be transported to the hospital."Unfortunately, one person died and was handed over to the Forensic Institute - IML," Salvamont also announced.52 calls were received requesting advice and information about different tourist routes in the mountain area.