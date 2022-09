An online Book of Condolence is open at www.royal.uk for people who want to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the British Embassy in Bucharest reports on Friday.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Royal Family and to the people of Great Britain, the Realms and the Commonwealth, in this period of immense pain," says a press release of the diplomatic mission.AGERPRES