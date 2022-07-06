Online voting for Save Romania Union party top job kicks off

The online voting for the presidency of the Save Romania Union (USR) kicked off on Wednesday, at 10.00 am, to end on July 10, at the same time.

According to a press release of the USR, six candidates are running for the party's presidency. These are:* Octavian Berceanu - former chief commissioner of the Environmental Guard;* Catalin Drula - USR deputy from Timis, interim president of USR, former Minister of Transport;* Alexandru Kiss - truck driver, member of the USR Balcesti branch, Valcea County;* Miroslav Tascu-Stavre - university lecturer, member of the USR Resita branch, Caras-Severin County;* Catalin Tenita - USR deputy from Bucharest;* George Ungureanu - oil and gas engineer, leader of the USR Murighiol branch, Tulcea County.The USR president is elected by the vote of all members, and the first ballot takes place between July 6 and 10. If no candidate obtains a majority of valid votes, a second ballot shall be held, in which the first two ranked candidates shall participate. In the event of a second ballot, it will take place between July 11 and 15.The results of the internal elections will be validated by the USR Congress on July 16, in an online meeting.