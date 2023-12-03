Optional pension funds, assets of 4.42 billion RON in October, up by 32%

Optional pension funds had assets worth 4.42 billion RON, at the end of October, up 32% compared to the level recorded on the same date of the previous year, according to a report by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

"Most investments were made locally (96%), most of them being denominated in RON (90%)," the report states.

According to the quoted source, the amount of contributions transferred in October was 52.9 million RON, while the average contribution was 158 RON.

At the end of October, government securities held the largest share in assets, of 2.914 billion RON, or 65.9%. In second place were shares, with 1.101 billion RON (24.9%). Corporate bonds were in third place from this point of view, with 161.128 million RON, respectively 3.6% of total assets, and deposits with 117.795 million RON (2.7%).

According to ASF data, voluntary pension funds had 695,554 participants in October 2023.

The following pension funds are active on Pillar III: Aegon Esential, Azt Moderato, Azt Vivace, BCR Plus, BRD Medio, Generali Stabil, NN Activ, NN Optim, Pensia Mea and Raiffeisen Acumulare