Orban: After-schools remain open since they observe measures and no coronavirus cases reported

After-schools remained open because they observed the measures and there were no cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

"We have handled the matter of after-schools and nurseries separately also because they are not practically in the coordination area of the Ministry of Education. The nurseries are under the local authorities, and after-schools somewhat the same. As far as after-schools are concerned, you know that we have allowed them to function since the school summer holiday. From the information we have, the measures have been observed and there have been no cases in the after-school area. At least regarding the tests we received there were no cases, which means they followed the rules. There are many parents who are actually helped by these after-schools so that they can carry out their professional activity and as long as they did not generate additional infections it was not considered necessary [to close them - ed. n.]. They were not even included in the Government Decision and in the Order of the Minister of Education and the Minister of Health," the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, leader of the PNL (National Liberal Party), participated on Wednesday in the submission of lists of candidates of the PNL Bucharest to the parliamentary election to the Municipal Electoral Office.