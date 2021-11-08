Orban: Any alliance with PSD is nothing but advantage for PSD and PNL particracy

Former chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban Monday voiced his opposition to any form of government with the Social Democratic Party (PSD), pointing out that any alliance with this party "is nothing more than an advantage for the PSD and PNL particracy".

He also announced that if an alliance is formed with this party, PNL and he will part ways.

Ludovic Orban claimed that the negotiations with PSD represent an action contrary to everything that the Liberal values and principles stand for.

Orban specified that the votes of those who branched off from the PNL parliamentary groups would go for a government with Save Romania Union (USR).

He also said that the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) wants to govern with anyone.

At the entrance to Vila Lac 1, PNL leaders were greeted with toilet paper by several protesters. They were dissatisfied that the Liberals want to form a government with PSD, displaying a large banner with the message "Traitors".