Orban: Gov't, law enforcement agencies should be much more present in managing atypical risks

Romania's government and law enforcement agencies should be much more involved in managing atypical threats and risks, national leader of the Right Force Ludovic Orban said on Monday, adding that he had not seen currently no Russian spies expelled, as happens in almost all NATO countries, told Agerpres.

"I think that the government and, above all, the law enforcement agencies, should be much more involved in managing risks and threats that are not necessarily forms of war, they are of an atypical type, so to speak. I have not seen any expulsion of Russian spies in Romania and I do not believe that there are no Russian spies in Romania. Almost all NATO countries have expelled spies with clear accusations of espionage. I have not heard of any expulsion of Russian spies from Romania, but I it seems that this reflects a certain perfunctory approach of the matter, because Russia's provocations, aggressions, are not only of a military nature, but are asymmetrical, they are of other types - attack on democracy, attack on institutions, support for all websites that spread fake news, support for some political formations, including political and financial support, support for spy networks. I have not seen so far the intelligence services in Romania expel Russian spies," MP Orban told a news conference at the Parliament House.

Asked about how he sees the public information regarding the expansion of military training, Orban said that there is an older discussion and added that volunteers should be incentivised.

"It's an older discussion about strengthening the corps of volunteers, practically not to return to the mandatory conscription, but to be possible for larger number of citizens to get military training. Of course, those people should somehow be motivated to do military service voluntarily and in a way it must have certain advantages and guarantees. Of course, we are in a geopolitical situation where we will have to be extremely careful regarding the security guarantees that Romania has and contribute to this system of security which is ensured in the context of our presence in NATO and, obviously, within the European Union."