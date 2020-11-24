Orban: Gov't tries to be attentive to all needs, objectives of youth organizations

The Government is trying to be attentive to all the needs, aspirations, objectives of youth organizations and to generate support programs for different categories of young people, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said, according to AGERPRES.

"We try to pay attention to all the needs, aspirations, objectives that youth organizations have. We try to generate support programs for different categories of young people, in this sense I can tell you that we have introduced support measures - that have not been introduced before - for youth employment (...) We are also preparing European funding to support young people (...) We have set up, I think for the first time, grants for companies that are owned by students, Start Up Student. We are trying to support young people with economic initiative and not only, young people who have initiatives in social fields of activity," Ludovic Orban declared, on Tuesday, in a speech delivered at the National Youth Council.

The Prime Minister also referred to the regulations adopted by the Government regarding the free-of-charge school commute for pupils.

"Regarding the issue of pupils, we issued the normative act by which, practically, we guaranteed the free-of-charge transport of the school commute for pupils. And, obviously, we prepared a series of other measures that were presented or will be presented in the next period," said Orban.