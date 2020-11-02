Orban: I demand Salaj County's prefect quarantine localities where over 6 per 1,000 index exceeded

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said he had demanded that the prefect of Salaj County and the director of the county's Public Health Directorate (DSP) order quarantine in localities where the COVID 19 infection rate index was exceeded by more than 6 per 1,000.

"I identified, for example, in Salaj, that the high threshold is mainly due to some localities, where an index of over 6 per thousand was exceeded and I demanded that the prefect and the director of the Public Health Directorate take the measure of quarantine in those localities," Ludovic Orban said, on Monday, when leaving the Interior Ministry headquarters, where he participated in the videoconference organized by the National Intervention Management and Coordination Centre, together with the county committees for emergencies and prefects.He thus answered when asked if the authorities are considering new special measures for the counties of Salaj, where the threshold of 5 per 1,000 has been exceeded, and Cluj, a county approaching this threshold.Asked if the restriction of the movement of people at night in certain areas is being considered, as it happens in other European countries, the prime minister explained that "within the quarantine decision there is the possibility that this measure should be instituted inside the locality"."The procedure is at the proposal of the DSP and the County Committee by the decision of the action commander, Mr. Secretary of State Arafat," Orban said.