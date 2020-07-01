Orban: It is time for political leaders to emerge from the swamp of demagoguery and populism

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that political leaders must get out of the "swamp of demagoguery," stop promising "the moon" and offering nothing, adding that the truth should be heard from the government.

"Let me present to you our thinking on the role of the government. It is time for political leaders to emerge from the swamp of demagoguery and populism (...) Responsibility in public messages from rulers and political leaders must be dominant, and from the government only the truth, the voice of reason should be heard and only things that can really be achieved, based on economic realities, on a real development support, " Orban told the unveiling of the government's "Rebuilding Romania. A National Plan for Investment and Economic Recovery."He said that economic development must lead to a higher standard of living for every citizen and can only be based on investment, on increasing the competitiveness of the Romanian economy, of Romanian companies."The government must have vision, will, and it must moblise resources, be in dialogue and partnership with the business community to find the best solutions, to secure the increase of the Romanian companies' competitiveness. (...)", added the prime minister.According to Orban, "self-confidence is fundamental."