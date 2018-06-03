Orban: National Liberal Party (PNL) hails Andrei Nastase's remarkable victory for mayoralty of Chisinau

The National Liberal Party (PNL) hails the "remarkable victory" recorded by the leader of the Dignity and Truth Platform Party (PPDA), Andrei Nastase, representative of the pro-European forces in the Republic of Moldova, in the second round of elections for the mayoralty of Chisinau, according to a press release issued on Sunday evening for AGERPRES and signed by the PNL chair Ludovic Orban.

"Our partner and of the European People's Party (EPP) succeeded, together with Maia Sandu, in obtaining Chisinau citizens' support and in paving the way for the victory of the pro-European forces in the next parliamentary elections this autumn. We must also mention that Vladimir Plahotniuc and his puppet government, helped by the Social Democratic Party, did everything possible to prevent the victory of Andrei Nastase, by supporting the candidate of the pro-Russia socialist Ion Ceban," Orban was quoted as saying by the communiqué.At the same time, he stressed that the PNL would support "though all means" the partnership with the pro-European forces in the Republic of Moldova, namely the Action and Solidarity Party, the Dignity and Truth Platform and the Liberal Democratic Party of Moldova, parties affiliated to the EPP.Orban also mentioned that a delegation of the PNL was recently in Chisinau to support the candidate of the Dignity and Truth Platform in the elections for the mayoralty of Chisinau."We were honored by the recent presence of Andrei Nastase at the 143th anniversary of the establishment of the National Liberal Party and we were glad to go with a delegation of the PNL to Chisinau to express our support for his candidacy," Orban said in the quoted release.