Orban: Only solution is restoring governing coalition which formed after parliamentary elections

The chairman of PNL (National Liberal Party) Ludovic Orban considers that the only solution for overcoming the political and governmental crisis in Romania is restoring the governing coalition that was formed after the 2020 parliamentary elections.

He specified that a minority Government cannot truly make reforms and that it cannot bring its program to fruition, highlighting that for these matters they need a parliamentary majority, and without USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance) there is no "decent" parliamentary majority.

"The essential problem is that we have a government and political crisis. None of these big issues can be resolved without having a stable Government, a Government that benefits from majority in Parliament, a clear majority, transparent and a majority that is formed from honorable parties, which indeed have the capacity of implementing a governing program which will respond to all these challenges and also to bring about the big reforms. From my point of view there is only one solution for PNL, namely restoring the governing coalition which was formed after the parliamentary elections. This is the solution, given that USR PLUS made a very clear condition. The sooner this crisis is resolved, the better it is for Romania," Orban said on Wednesday, for local TV broadcaster B1 TV.

The PNL leader mentioned that if he will keep the position of party chairman after the PNL Congress on September 25, he would restore the coalition in at most 48 hours.

Orban also said that if (Prime Minister) Florin Citu remains in power, he will be doing it "out of PSD (Social-Democratic Party)' pity and the non-transparent support of this party.

He also said that the biggest catastrophe for Romania would be a potential restoring of USL (Social-Liberal Union), saying that he personally excludes any collaboration with PSD, of which he believes that "they had a hidden agenda in keeping Romania in poverty".

Asked about a cooling of relations between him and (Romania's President) Klaus Iohannis, Ludovic Orban highlighted that he "is communicating" with the president of Romania, appreciating that his relation with the head of state has not deteriorated.