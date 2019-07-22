Orban: PNL National Council on 8 August; start of presidential election campaign, on agenda

The National Council of the National Liberal Party (PNL) will convene on 8 August in Bucharest, the Liberals' chairman Ludovic Orban announced on Monday.

"We decided to convene the National Council of the PNL on 8 August at 4:00 pm. We have set the agenda for this National Council. The points on the agenda are: the report of the Executive Bureau, the report of the parliamentary groups in the Chamber of Deputies, the Senate and the European Parliament, the approval of the PACT integration led by Sebastian Burduja within the PNL - basically the finalization of the integration of PACT into the PNL. Also on the agenda, we will elect a first vice-president of the party and we will have a distinct point regarding the presidential elections and the start of the presidential election campaign, which will begin with the campaign of signature collection for President Klaus Iohannis' candidacy," Orban said after the meeting of the Executive Bureau of the PNL.

He said President Klaus Iohannis has been invited to attend the meeting.

"I invited President Klaus Iohannis to participate in this National Council and we are expecting him with friendship and with the conviction that together we will win the presidential elections. (...) We look forward to the president's presence and we will enjoy the presence of the president and certainly the president will convey a message in this National Council," said Ludovic Orban.

Asked if the foundations of a tandem president-premier will be laid at the Council, he replied: "These are the presidential elections. In the presidential elections the Romanians are called upon to elect the President of Romania and we will focus our entire campaign to convince the Romanians to vote with Klaus Iohannis, the PNL candidate for the position of President of Romania."