Orban: The crisis triggered by the COVID 19 pandemic shows real value of European unity, solidarity

The crisis triggered by the COVID 19 pandemic has directly showed "the real added value of European unity and solidarity," according to Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.

"The crisis triggered by the pandemic has directly shown the real added value of European unity and solidarity. Examples in the medical field, such as the joint purchase of medicines, donations of medicines and medical equipment, exchanges of doctors and patients, in the economic area - decisions to establish new financial support instruments, such as SURE, unemployment schemes or the Recovery and Resilience Facility and all regulations on the repatriation of EU citizens in difficult situations around the world have shown this solidarity and the effectiveness of joint action. We must continue to do so, we must build on this basis with more solidarity and unity, simultaneously with providing support to all investments in resilience and economic and social development," Orban said in a speech at the Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum conference on Friday.He added that there is a need to adjust for the new context and to accommodate the new realities in the joint actions at the level of the European Union."We need to focus on the recovery and development process. Adaptation needs to lead to responses that are constantly improved, even if the initial responses were reactive and largely individual; in a short time we can maintain this trend to determine the most effective joint action, because only joint action can offer adequate answers to the challenges we face," said Orban.He underscored that, in line with its pro-European commitment, Romania was one of the very clear supporters of solidarity and coordinated European action, after a period in which it learned from its mistakes, as did other states."As a country, we have reacted and provided examples of solidarity and joint action, dispatching teams of doctors and nurses, participating in the establishment of the EU's first strategic reserve of medical equipment, rescEU, from where materials and equipment were then distributed. We still urgently need to improve procedures, mechanisms for action, resources and expertise in order to be better prepared, both nationally and in Europe and the Euro-Atlantic area when facing major crises. We need the best possible crisis response system, rapid coordination, coupled with the ability to quickly deliver solutions, emergency medical equipment, a robust healthcare system and investment in medical and pharmaceutical research," Orban said.