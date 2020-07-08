Over 12mln euros available for investments in mountain area slaughterhouses

Over 12 million euros are available for the project submission session under Measure 4 - Investments in physical assets - Sub-measure 4.2 - 'Support for investments in processing / marketing of agricultural products - investments in slaughterhouses of low capacity in the mountain area component', which will start on July 13, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) announced on Wednesday.

"The purpose of sub-measure 4.2 is to set up slaughterhouses in the mountain area and to processing and marketing components in the context of the integrated chain, to introduce new technologies for the development of new products and processes, to apply environmental protection measures, including to reduce energy consumption and green house emissions, the promotion of investments for the production and use of energy from renewable sources and the increase of the number of jobs," the release mentions.According to the quoted source, the beneficiaries are the enterprises defined according to the national legislation in force, the cooperatives, as well as the producer groups constituted on the basis of the national legislation in force.The rate of non-reimbursable public support will be 50% of the total eligible expenditure for SMEs and producer groups / cooperatives and 40% for other enterprises and will not exceed 300,000 euros / project.Details on the eligibility conditions, the type of support and the selection principles can be found in the Applicant's Guide related to sub-measure 4.2 - "Support for investments in processing / marketing of agricultural products - investment in small capacity slaughterhouses in the mountain area component."