 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Over 12mln euros available for investments in mountain area slaughterhouses

romaniaregional.ro
ministerul agriculturii

Over 12 million euros are available for the project submission session under Measure 4 - Investments in physical assets - Sub-measure 4.2 - 'Support for investments in processing / marketing of agricultural products - investments in slaughterhouses of low capacity in the mountain area component', which will start on July 13, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) announced on Wednesday.

"The purpose of sub-measure 4.2 is to set up slaughterhouses in the mountain area and to processing and marketing components in the context of the integrated chain, to introduce new technologies for the development of new products and processes, to apply environmental protection measures, including to reduce energy consumption and green house emissions, the promotion of investments for the production and use of energy from renewable sources and the increase of the number of jobs," the release mentions.

According to the quoted source, the beneficiaries are the enterprises defined according to the national legislation in force, the cooperatives, as well as the producer groups constituted on the basis of the national legislation in force.

The rate of non-reimbursable public support will be 50% of the total eligible expenditure for SMEs and producer groups / cooperatives and 40% for other enterprises and will not exceed 300,000 euros / project.

Details on the eligibility conditions, the type of support and the selection principles can be found in the Applicant's Guide related to sub-measure 4.2 - "Support for investments in processing / marketing of agricultural products - investment in small capacity slaughterhouses in the mountain area component."

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.