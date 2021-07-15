Over 139,000 people, at border points, in last 24 hours

Approximately 139,300 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 41,700 means of transportation (of which 15,100 trucks) have presented themselves to carry out their formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, in the last 24 hours, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs on Thursday.

According to a press release , the entry points were crossed by approximately 73,000 people with 20,100 means of transportation, and 66,300 people with 21,600 means of transportation crossed the exit points, agerpres reports.

The Hungarian border was crossed by approximately 35,000 people with 18,400 means of transportation (7,400 trucks), and at the exit points there were approximately 19,300 people with 10,400 means of transportation and 4,900 trucks.Regarding specific activities, in the competence areas - border crossing points and "green frontier" - the border police have found in the last 24 hours, 36 illegal actions (23 infractions and 13 fines) made by both Romanian citizens, as well as foreign citizens.Also, there were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other institutions, undeclared goods (which were about to be brought into the country illegally) which went over the accepted threshold, or suspected of being counterfeit, with a total value of over 320,000 RON.The value of applied fines goes up to approximately 15,200 RON.In the last 24 hours 32 foreign citizens were denied entry because of not meeting the legal conditions, and 23 Romanian citizens were denied to exit the country because of various legal reasons.