Over 18.9 million citizens have a right to vote, recorded in the Electoral Roll on April 30

The number of Romanian voters registered with the Electoral Roll is standing at 18.9 million on 30 April, according to a press statement released on Monday by the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP).

According to the source, during the month of April local authorities removed 21.005 deceased people from the Electoral Roll, and another 196 were removed after being denied the right to exercise their right to vote or being placed under injunction.On the other hand, as many as 175 people have regained their electoral rights as a result of the removal period having expired, and 18.514 people who turned 18 were registered in the Electoral Roll by AEP, based on the communication received from the Directorate for Persons Record and Database Administration (DEPABD)."We mention that from the overall number of Romanian voters who are enlisted in the electoral roll, 18,251,149 have the domicile or residence in Romania, and 653.761 have their domicile or residence abroad and possess CRDS [Romanian citizen with the domicile abroad] type passport," reads to the press release.