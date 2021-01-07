Over 2 million Romanians celebrate their name day on Prophet John the Baptist's Day

Over 2 million Romanians celebrate their name day on Thursday, when the Orthodox Church celebrates St. John the Baptist, according to AGERPRES.

According to the Directorate for Persons Record and Database Administration, there are over 1.3 million men bearing this name or derivatives of it and over 650,000 women.

Among the male first names, the most common is Ioan - 464,046.

There are also the first names Ion - 355,398 Romanians, Ionel - 137,827, Ionica - 4,539, Ionita - 1,973, Ionut - 355,244, Ivan - 6,597, Jan - 4,671, Jean - 3,530 and Nelu - 20,741.

Among women, the most common is the first name Ioana - 387,913, but also Ionela - 147,378, Ionelia - 6,789, Ionica - 19,488, Ionuta - 577, Jana - 4,963, Nela - 10,957, Oana - 72,232 or Onuta - 134.