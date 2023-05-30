Over 20k people will come to Tuesday's protest, we'll give a lesson of dignity (Education union)

Over 20,000 people from all over the country are expected on Tuesday at the protest of the trade unions in Education, which will start at 11:00 in Victoria Square (gov't venue), announced the president of the Spiru Haret Federation of Education Unions, Marius Nistor.

"We gather in Victoria Square where we will stay until 13:00, at 13:00 we leave for (the headquarters of the Presidency) Cotroceni and in front of the Cotroceni Palace we'll stay for a half hour until 16:00, when the protest action ceases," Marius Nistor told AGERPRES.

He said that he had not yet received a reply regarding a possible meeting with president Klaus Iohannis.

"I looked to Cotroceni to see if the white smoke or the black smoke came out. Nothing comes out," Nistor stressed.

He added that he had conveyed to his colleagues the last offer of the governors and that by around 1:00 p.m. an answer on their behalf is due.

"I think a lot of people will give it to the rally today. I'm waiting for their assumed answer to come. Our expectations are much higher than what we have received so far. Today we will give a lesson of dignity on the occasion of this protest," the trade union leader said.

On the other hand, he mentioned that he did not receive any invitation from the Government, although the prime minister Nicolae Ciuca's agenda includes, for 12:00, a meeting with the education unions at the Victoria Palace.