Over 22,000 Ukrainians enter Romania on Monday

Over 22,000 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania on Monday, through border crossing points nationwide, the Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF) informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, approximately 226,800 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 54,600 means of transport, underwent control formalities (both on the outbound and on the inbound) through the border crossing points at the level of the whole country.

There were 107,026 persons on the inbound, including 22,130 Ukrainian nationals (up by 93.9% from the previous day).

Thus, starting with February 10 (pre-conflict period) and until Monday, at 24:00, nationwide, 1,544,897 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 43 illegal acts (30 infractions and 13 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. Undeclared goods (which were to be smuggled into the country) were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other staff, exceeding the customs ceiling allowed or suspected to be counterfeit, amounting to approximately RON 10,000.

Fines worth over RON 63,000 were also issued.

15 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 34 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.AGERPRES