Over 276,000 tourists visit Corvin Castle, going up by 37% from 2020

The Corvin Castle also known as Hunyadi Castle or Hunedoara Castle in the county with the same name (Hunedoara) was visited by 276,000 tourists last year, going up by 37% from 2020, according to the data communicated by the local administration on Tuesday.

Thus, the Corvin Castle ended the year 2021 with a total of 276,333 visitors, with 75,135 more than in 2020, the year when tourism all around the world suffered a powerful recoil because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The year 2021, with all the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, meant for the Corvin Castle an increase in the number of visitors by 37.3%. This increase represents a confirmation of the efforts of the Castle administration and the City Hall of Hunedoara of restoring the monument, of promoting it and creating events, even during these restrictive conditions", the mayor of Hunedoara, Dan Bobutanu, said.

The Hunedoara City Hall decided that last year the tourist objective should remain open to visitors, although ample works of restoring and preserving, through a project with European financing with a value of 5 million Euro, are unfolded there. The same approach will be further kept, the local administration hoping that this year the restoration project of the Gothic-Renaissance historic monument to come to a close, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The Corvin Castle proves that it is the engine of tourism in the County of Hunedoara. It is another argument for the special attention we granted it in the last years and which we will keep granting. This year we hope to finish the current restoration project - preservation, but to also be able to submit another, even larger project. In 2019 we had 500,000 visitors at Corvin Castle, if we also take into consideration those that did not purchase an entry ticket, on the occasion of various city celebrations. If the pandemic's evolution will be favorable for tourism, we wish to get back to this number as quickly as possible and we will put in the necessary effort for achieving this objective," mayor Dan Bobutanu added.