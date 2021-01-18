 
     
Over 300,000 people from second stage, scheduled for anti-COVID-19 vaccination

STS

Over 300,000 people from the second stage have scheduled for vaccination against COVID-19, during the period of January 15th, 15:00 - January 18th, 15:30, informs on Monday, the Special Telecomunication Service (STS).

"During the period of January 15th, 15:00 - until Monday, January 18th, 15:30, on the programare.vaccinare-covid.gov.ro platform there were 300,109 people from the second stage vaccination group - 159,288 adults over 65 years, 68,146 people with chronic illnesses and 72,675 essential employees," STS specifies.

The scheduling for the second stage has been done thusly:

- Individually, straight in the platform - 138,962 people;

- Through doctors - 29,282 people;

- Via telephone, through call centers - 47,946 people;

- Through the employer - 83,919 people from essential services.

According to the quoted source, the maximum number of simultaneous hits of the platform programare.vaccinare-covid.gov.ro during Monday goes up to 23,000 users.

