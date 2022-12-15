Over 47 tons of waste, stopped at the entrance to Romania, at Bors II and Nadlac II

More than 47 tons of waste consisting of clothing, shoes, furniture and used mattresses were stopped at Bors II and Nadlac II, the Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Police (ITPF) Oradea informed on Thursday.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the 47 tons of waste were discovered by the border police at the Bors II and Nadlac II Border Crossing Points, in the last 24 hours, during the specific control on the way of entering the country on three trucks driven by three Romanian citizens. They transported, according to the documents accompanying the goods, clothing, shoes, furniture and used mattresses from different commercial companies in Germany and the Netherlands for companies in Romania.

As suspicions arose about the legality of the transports in question, the border police requested authorized support from the representatives of the Bihor and Arad County Commissaries within the National Environmental Guard and the representatives of the Bihor and Arad County Commissaries for Consumer Protection.

Following the checks carried out, it was found that the means of transport were loaded with 47,500 kg of waste consisting of articles of clothing and footwear, furniture and used mattresses for which the drivers did not present the necessary documentation required by law for the import of these products.

The control authorities did not allow access to the territory of Romania for the means of transport in question, the waste being returned to the sending companies.