Over 6 million persons cross Romania's borders in June

Over 6 million persons crossed Romania's borders in June, and the Romanian Border Police adopted a series of measures to ease the flow of travellers during the summer season, throughout the country.

According to a press release the Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF) sent to AGERPRES on Saturday, between June 1 and June 30, about 6.2 million people crossed the border, of whom about 4.3 million EU citizens and 1.8 million non-EU citizens and over 1.5 million means of transport.

"As regards the situation at the borders, during the period in question, the air border was the busiest, with a traffic of more than two million people, followed by the border with Hungary - about 1.4 million, and the border with Bulgaria - about one million people, on both ways," the IGPF said.

The Romanian Border Police has taken all measures to ensure an operational and fluent control after the beginning of the summer season and the increase of traffic values through the border crossing points, especially at the weekend and during the mini-holidays.

Also in place was the increase the number of staff planned for document control up to the capacity allowed by the infrastructure of each point, so that, overall, on average, more than 3,700 border guards carry out daily surveillance and control activities at the state border.

Also, the capacity of the border crossing points is used to the maximum, within the limits of their configuration and in the busiest ones, depending on the traffic, and the control arteries on the way in or out of the country are supplemented, as well as the equipment used for checking documents.

At the same time, the necessary measures to prevent and combat illegal migration and smuggling of consumer goods continue.

"At the Black Sea and in the Danube Delta, the Romanian Border Police, through the Coast Guard, is permanently acting for the surveillance and control of the maritime and fluvial borders, but also for the fight against illegal migration, smuggling, illegal exploitation of mineral and biological resources and deliberate pollution of the aquatic environment," IGPF shows.

At the same time, special attention is paid to the control of ships and boats, the search and rescue of human lives at sea ("search and rescue" missions), the protection of objectives in the area of competence, the respect of the rules on order and safety of navigation in the area of competence.

The Border Police draws the attention of people who will spend their holidays on the coast "not to venture far from the shore and not to use boats unsuitable for navigation, especially when the weather is bad."